Men’s college basketball: BPCC’s Parrish, Tech’s Bracey share LSWA Player of the Week honors

Staff Reports

newsroom@bossierpress.com

Bracey and Parrish split the votes among the six nominees. It’s also the second consecutive week Bracey has received the honor.

Parrish nearly averaged a triple-double in both of Bossier Parish’s games this past week. Parrish had 30 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the Cavaliers 105-86 win over Delgado on Dec. 10.

The sophomore from Houston followed that performance with a triple-double on the road in Dallas against Mountain View College. Parrish scored 16 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out 12 assists to help lead Cavaliers to an 87-70 win over the MVC Lions.

Through 11 games, Parrish has registered seven double-doubles and four triple-doubles. He is among the NJCAA leaders in points (No. 32, 20.5 ppg), rebounds (No. 18, 10.0 rpg) and assists (No. 11, 7.9 apg). Parrish led BPCC get off to its best start at 11-0 since before the 2002-03 season.

Bracey averaged 20 points, six assists and two steals in helping Louisiana Tech pick up two victories in week six, and extend the Bulldogs winning streak to five. On Dec. 11 against Mississippi Valley State, he posted a season-high 24 points to go along with a season-high eight assists, while committing zero turnovers.

The junior from Baltimore, Md., followed that performance up on Dec. 15 by recording a team-high 16 points despite only playing 25 minutes due to foul trouble.

Bracey helped the Bulldogs rout the defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 83-62, in Lafayette. UL had won 21 of its last 22 games in the Cajundome, and suffered its worst home loss in nearly 12 years. Bracey recorded multiple steals in both games and was a key factor in limiting the Ragin’ Cajuns 15th-ranked scoring offense to a season-low 62 points.