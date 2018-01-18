The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers hung with the No. 15 Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals for most of the game before falling 89-81 in a battle for first place in Region XIV’s North Division on Thursday at BPCC.

BPCC fell to 14-4 overall and 7-1 in conference. Trinity Valley improved to 17-2 and 8-0.

The Cavs trailed by just 68-64 with 7:54 left in the game. Starting with a 3-pointer, the Cardinals took control with an 11-2 run and led 79-66 with just under five minutes left.

BPCC didn’t go quietly. The Cavs got as close as four, 82-78, with a minute left. But Trinity Valley made its free throws down the stretch to keep BPCC at bay. The Cardinals were 12-of-14 from the line in the second half.

The Cavs trailed by as many as nine points in the first half before rallying within 45-41 at the break thanks to 3-point shooting. Dez McDaniel, who led BPCC with 30 points, hit three 3s in the first half and finished with five.

BPCC scored the first four points of the second half to tie it at 45. But the Cardinals regained the lead with a 3-pointer and never trailed.

It was still just a one-point game, 59-58, with 12:13 left. But every time the Cavs got close, the Cardinals answered with a basket, often a 3-pointer.

Wendell Mitchell and Lorenzo Phillips combined for nine of Trinity Valley’s 10 3s. Mitchell hit four and finished with 24 points. Phillips hit five and scored 23.

Guard Damari Parris added 19 points. The Cardinals shot 59.3 percent (19-of-32) in the first half and 55 (33-of-60) for the game.

BPCC also shot well from long range most of the game, matching Trinity Valley with 10 3-pointers.

Sophomore Tim Collins made three 3s and scored 14 points.

BPCC had trouble scoring inside at times, barely missing shots underneath the basket. Mubarak Muhammad, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, scored 13 points of 4-of-15 aim. He led the Cavs with seven rebounds.

