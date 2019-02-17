Men’s college basketball: Poor shooting dooms BPCC in loss to Kilgore

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

A poor shooting night by Bossier Parish Cavaliers, allowed the visiting Kilgore College Rangers to capture a 65-54 win Saturday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC made just 18-of-53 (34%) field goal attempts in the game, including a dismal 2-of-16 (12%) from the three-point line. Kilgore, which shot 48 percent from the floor, used its size and height advantage, especially in the front court, to outrebound the Cavaliers 44 to 27 in the game. Many of those rebounds led to 14 second chance points, most coming on easy baskets and dunk.

Jairus Stevens and Demiere Brown each had 10 points to lead the Rangers as all but one Kilgore players had at least two points in the game. BPCC’s Jason Holliday scored a game-high 19 points, while Paris Harris came off the bench to score 12 in the losing effort.

The Kilgore win improves the Rangers overall record to 17-9 and 8-7 in Region XIV play. It’s the third straight loss for the BPCC Cavaliers, their longest skid of the season, and drops their record to 18-8 overall and 7-8 in region play.

The Cavaliers return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 20 when they travel to Athens, Texas to take on the Trinity Valley Cardinals.