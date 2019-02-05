Middle school boys basketball: Haughton, Benton win tight district contests

Haughton and Benton posted victories in close, competitive Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district games Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Haughton slipped past Elm Grove 32-27 at Elm Grove, and Benton edged Cope 39-38 at Benton.

In seventh-grade games, Haughton got past Elm Grove 44-33 and Benton downed Cope 38-32.

At Elm Grove, Stafford Bailey led a balanced scoring attack with seven points in Haughton’s eighth-grade victory.

Cope’s Wesley Gardner had seven points, two rebounds and one steal. Chance Snell had six points, four rebounds and two steals.

Jatavious Calhoun scored five and grabbed five rebounds.

Jalen Lewis and Chase Tolbert led the victorious Haughton seventh-grade team with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Bryson Broom poured in 17 points to lead Elm Grove. He also had four rebounds and two steals.

Will Achee scored five points and had two rebounds and one steal. Jeremiah Williams had four points and one rebound.

At Benton, Pearce Russell tallied 14 points and Tyler Trotter added 10 to lead the Tigers eighth-grade squad to the victory.

Gray Walters chipped in with seven.

Benton’s Greg Manning had another big game in the Tigers’ seventh-grade win, scoring 27.

Jeff King chipped in with four.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.