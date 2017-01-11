The Benton Tigers and Cope Cougars advanced to the semifinals of the Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana Middle School Tip-off Classic boys basketball tournament with victories Wednesday.

Benton got past Haughton 36-32, and Cope defeated Rusheon. In other first-round games, Mansfield topped Elm Grove and GUS Academy defeated Greenacres.

Ten players scored in Benton’s victory. Ashur Hall led the Tigers with eight points. Owen Wainscott added seven and Brodie Romero six.

In Thursday’s semifinals at Bossier High, Cope plays Mansfield at 6:30 p.m. and Benton takes on GUS Academy at 7:45. In the consolation semifinals, Rusheon faces Elm Grove at 4 and Haughton plays Greenacres at 5:15.

The consolation final is 11:45 a.m. Saturday. That will be followed by the third-place game at 1 p.m. and the championship game at 2:15.

NOTE: Coaches may report game scores and leading scorers to rhedges@bossierpress.com

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com