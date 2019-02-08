Middle school boys basketball: Benton, Cope, Haughton, Rusheon post victories

Benton and Cope swept their opponents in Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball action Thursday while Haughton and Rusheon split games.

In eighth-grade games, Rusheon topped Haughton 32-14 at Haughton, Benton downed Grenacres 30-21 at Greenacres and Cope defeated Elm Grove 38-20 at Elm Grove.

In seventh-grade games, Haughton downed Rusheon 53-39, Benton defeated Greenacres 33-25 and Cope topped Elm Grove 50-31.

At Benton, the Tigers’ seventh-grade squad improved to 4-0 in district play with the victory.

Greg Manning paced Benton with 15 points. Trey Smith added eight and Damien Clark four.

The Tigers eighth-grade team won its second straight.

Drew Martin and Pearce Russell led Benton with nine and eight points, respectively. Tyler Trotter chipped in with four.

At Haughton, the Rusheon eighth-grade team improved to 4-0 with the victory.

Laythan Delaney led Haughton, which suffered its first loss, with eight points.

Jalen Lewis poured in 20 points to lead the Bucs seventh-grade squad, which improved to 3-1. Chase Tolbert added 13 points.

Amarion Lars had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

At Elm Grove, Jeremiah Blaze tossed in 18 points for the victorious Cope eighth-grade team.

Jayden Walker added six and Tahj Roots five.

Qylan Miles scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Cope seventh-grade team.

Connor McConathy and Trae Jackson scored 13 and 11, respectively.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.