Middle school boys basketball: Benton, Cope, Haughton, Rusheon post victories

Benton and Cope swept their opponents in Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball action Thursday while Haughton and Rusheon split games.
In eighth-grade games, Rusheon topped Haughton 32-14 at Haughton, Benton downed Grenacres 30-21 at Greenacres and Cope defeated Elm Grove 38-20 at Elm Grove.
In seventh-grade games, Haughton downed Rusheon 53-39, Benton defeated Greenacres 33-25 and Cope topped Elm Grove 50-31.
At Benton, the Tigers’ seventh-grade squad improved to 4-0 in district play with the victory.
Greg Manning paced Benton with 15 points. Trey Smith added eight and Damien Clark four.
The Tigers eighth-grade team won its second straight.
Drew Martin and Pearce Russell led Benton with nine and eight points, respectively. Tyler Trotter chipped in with four.
At Haughton, the Rusheon eighth-grade team improved to 4-0 with the victory.
Laythan Delaney led Haughton, which suffered its first loss, with eight points.
Jalen Lewis poured in 20 points to lead the Bucs seventh-grade squad, which improved to 3-1. Chase Tolbert added 13 points.
Amarion Lars had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
At Elm Grove, Jeremiah Blaze tossed in 18 points for the victorious Cope eighth-grade team.
Jayden Walker added six and Tahj Roots five.
Qylan Miles scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Cope seventh-grade team.
Connor McConathy and Trae Jackson scored 13 and 11, respectively.
NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.