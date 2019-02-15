Middle school boys basketball: Benton, Haughton, Rusheon, Cope win

Benton, Haughton, Rusheon and Cope posted Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball victories on Thursday.

In seventh-grade games, Benton remained undefeated with a 37-26 victory over Rusheon at Benton, and Haughton downed Cope 40-35 at Cope.

In eighth-grade games, Rusheon kept its record perfect with a 50-33 victory over Benton, and Cope topped Haughton 45-32.

At Benton, Greg Manning and Damien Clark led the victorious Benton seventh-grade team with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Tigers improved to 6-0.

Camron Smith led four Rusheon players in double figures in the Rams’ eighth-grade victory with 14 points. Rusheon improved to 6-0.

Lakavin Thomas added 12, Davirious Dunigan 11 and Andarienyun Davis 10.

Pearce Russell paced Benton with 13 points. Drew Martin added eight.

At Haughton, Amarion Lars and Chase Tolbert scored 16 points each to lead the Bucs to the seventh-grade victory.

Trae Jackson led Cope with 14 points. Qylan Miles added 10 and Jeremiah Boudreaux four.

Jaylen Walker paced the victorious Cope eighth-grade team with 15 points. Tahj Roots added 11. Cameron Allen chipped in with eight.

Stafford Bailey and Laythan Delaney led Haughton with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.