Middle school boys basketball: Benton, Haughton share 7th-grade title; Rusheon runs table in 8th-grade district

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers finished tied for first in the Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball seventh-grade district.

Haughton earned a share of the championship with a 41-35 victory over Benton on Monday at Benton in the teams’ final district game.

Both teams finished 8-2 in district play.

Rusheon finished 10-0 in the eighth-grade district with a 70-37 victory over Elm Grove at Elm Grove.

In the other eighth-grade game, Benton downed Haughton 41-35.

At Benton, Amarion Lars and Jalen Lewis scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the Haughton seventh-grade team to the victory.

Greg Manning and Trey Smith led Benton with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Gray Walters scored eight points and Drew Martin added seven for the victorious Benton eighth-grade team.

Tyler Trotter and Josh Sanchez were cited for their defensive play.

Laythan Delaney paced Haughton with 13 points. Stafford Bailey scored six.

At Elm Grove, Davirious Dunigan poured in 27 points to lead the Rusheon eighth-grade squad to the win.

Camron Smith also had a big game with 18 points. Lakavin Thomas added nine.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches.