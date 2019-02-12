Middle school boys basketball: Benton, Rusheon complete first half of district play undefeated

Middle school boys basketball: Benton, Rusheon complete first half of district play...

The Benton Tigers seventh-grade and Rusheon Rams eighth-grade teams completed the first half of Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district play undefeated with victories Monday.

Both teams improved to 5-0.

Benton edged Haughton 39-35 at Haughton. In the eighth-grade game, Haughton won a hard-fought 58-55 decision in overtime.

Rusheon defeated Elm Grove 50-23 at Rusheon. In the seventh-grade game, Elm Grove battled to a 37-28 victory.

At Haughton, Greg Manning scored 19 points to lead the Benton seventh-grade squad.

Damien Clark and Bryson Pierce added seven each.

Laythan Delaney led the victorious Haughton eighth-grade squad with 19 points. Stafford Bailey scored nine of his 18 points in overtime.

Pearce Russell paced Benton with 18 points. Josh Sanchez chipped in with eight.

At Rusheon, Camron Smith tallied 16 points to lift Rusheon to the eighth-grade win. Lakavin Thomas added nine and Davirious Dunigan eight.

Jatavious Calhoun paced Elm Grove with eight points and nine rebounds. Chance Snell added six points.

Kris Mesloh had four points and three rebounds.

Bryson Broom had an outstanding all-around game for the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team.

Broom had five rebounds and four steals to go with a team-high 11 points. Will Achee had seven points and three rebounds.

Carter Wells and Landon Lee combined for eight points. Justin Willis, Jeremiah Williams, Jordan Bailey and Zaire Edwards also scored for the Eagles.

In a non-district eighth-grade game Tuesday night, Greenacres edged Evangel Christian 30-28.

Joseph Johnson led Greenacres with nine points and Keshawn Daniels added six.

Bossier City’s Major Wiese and Cody Jackson paced Evangel with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.

