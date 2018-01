The Benton Tigers split a pair of games against Webster Thursday.

The Tigers won the eighth-grade game 41-23 and lost the seventh 28-14.

Isaiah Young and Daniel Campbell led the eighth-grade squad with 10 points each. Evan Cole added eight.

Pearce Russell and Josh Sanchez combined for eight points for the Tigers seventh-grade team.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com