Middle school boys basketball: Benton sweeps North DeSoto; Bossier jamboree Thursday at Elm Grove

The Benton Tigers swept the North DeSoto Griffins in non-district middle school boys basketball games Tuesday.

Benton won the seventh- grade game 43-25 and the eighth-grade game 47-19.

Elsewhere, Elm Grove lost a couple of close non-district games against Webster, falling 26-22 in the seventh-grade game and 38-26 in the eighth-grade game.

The Bossier Middle School Jamboree is Thursday at Elm Grove. The district season starts Monday.

Bryson Pierce poured in 19 points to lead the Benton seventh-grade squad. Greg Manning added 11 and Jeff King nine.

Pierce Russell led the eighth-grade team with 13 points. Grey Walters chipped in nine. Josh Sanchez had seven, Daniel Jayroe six and Matthew Farmer five.

Bryson Broom had five points, three rebounds and two steals for the North DeSoto seventh-grade team. Michael Collier had five points, two blocks and one rebound.

Dominic Taylor had six rebounds to go with four points, six rebounds and one steal. Jeremiah Williams had four points and two rebounds.

Will Achee had seven rebounds and one block. Carter Wells had two steals. Grandon Young had one rebound and one steal.

Jatavious Calhoun had a very good game for the Eagles eighth-grade squad with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Chance Snell had six points, three rebounds and five steals.

Isayah Caldwell and Wesley Gardner combined for four points. Kris Mesloh had six rebounds.