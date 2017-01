Benton swept North DeSoto in seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball games on Tuesday.

The seventh-grade team won 34-18 and the eighth-grade team won 43-32.

Evan Cole led the Tigers seventh-graders with eight points. Preston Hlll and Buzz Bording scored five each. Jalen Taylor added four.

Brodie Romero paced the Tigers eighth-grade squad with 17 points. Ashur Hall added nine. Ryan Ward, Lake Bradford and Summers combined for 12.

