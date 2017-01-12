The Cope Cougars advanced to the championship game of the Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana Tip-off Classic middle school boys basketball tournament Thursday night with a 26-19 victory over Mansfield at Bossier High.

Cope will play GUS Academy, which defeated Benton in the other semifinal game, at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Benton and Mansfield will play for third place at 1 p.m. Elm Grove faces Greenacres at 11:45 a.m. for the consolation title. In the consolation semifinals Thursday, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon and Greenacres downed Haughton.

Rusheon and Haughton will play a consolation game at 10:30 a.m.

Devin Bilbo led Cope against Mansfield with 11 points. Jaylon Jenkins led six other Cougars who scored with five.

Cope led 11-10 at the half and 21-16 going into the fourth quarter. The Cougars played outstanding defense. Mansfield’s only points in the final period came on a 3-pointer in the final minute with Cope up by nine.

Bilbo had 15 points in the Cougars’ 27-11 first-round win over Rusheon on Wednesday. Josh Norris added six.

Lake Bradford and Owen Wainscott led Benton with nine and eight points, respectively, against GUS Academy. Ashur Hall had 14 rebounds to go with six points.

