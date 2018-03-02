The Cope Cougars clinched the Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball eighth-grade district championship with a victory over the Elm Grove Eagles on Thursday at Elm Grove.

Cope improved to 8-0. The Cougars have a three-game lead over Haughton with two to play.

In other eighth-grade games, Haughton topped Rusheon 51-36 at Haughton and Greenacres edged Benton 27-26 at Greenacres.

Thanks to Haughton’s 61-45 victory over Rusheon, there is a three-way tie for first in the seventh-grade district with two games to play. Haughton, Cope and Rusheon are all 6-2.

In other seventh-grade games, Cope downed Elm Grove 39-25 and Benton defeated Greenacres 54-43. Benton is just one game back at 5-3.

Kendall Parker scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists to lead the victorious Cope eighth-grade team.

Marquis Harris scored nine points. Jeffrey Miller had six points and 10 rebounds. Harrison Waxley scored six.

Michael Feaster poured in 23 points to lead Elm Grove. He also had four steals and a blocked shot.

Keegan Clark and Jalen Thornton combined for eight points, five rebounds and four steals. George Brown, Jayson Williams and Jalen Smith combined for eight points. Brown had two rebounds and a steal. Smith had three rebounds.

Kameron Allen and Jakarius Guice led the Cope seventh-grade squad to the victory. Allen had 11 points and five rebounds. Guice scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds.

Chance Snell tossed in 13 points to lead Elm Grove. He also had four rebounds and one steal.

Isayah Caldwell scored five points and had two rebounds. Mark Matthieu and Caleb Branch combined for seven points and three steals. Matthieu also had three rebounds, and Branch had an assist.

At Haughton, Zion Nelson and JJ Dudley scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Bucs eighth-grade team to the victory. Nelson also had five assists.

Coleman Stafford scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Shardrick Siah, Adrian McClindon and Laythan Delaney led the Haughton seventh-grade team to the victory.

Siah pumped in 17 points and had six rebounds. McClindon had 16 points and nine rebounds. Delaney scored 14.

Stafford Bailey helped the Haughton cause with 10 points.

Lakavin Thomas continued his outstanding season for Rusheon, scoring 19 points. Davirious Dunnigan added 13.

At Greenacres, Brian Williams poured in 16 points to lead Benton to the seventh-grade victory.

Pearce Russell added nine and Matt Farmer eight.

Daniel Campbell led the Benton eighth-graders with 12 points. Jalen Taylor chipped in with eight.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com

EIGHTH

Cope 47, Elm Grove 39

Haughton 51, Rusheon 36

Greenacres 27, Benton 26

SEVENTH

Cope 39, Elm Grove 25

Haughton 61, Rusheon 45

Benton 54, Greenacres 43