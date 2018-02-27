The Cope Cougars have clinched at least a share of the Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball eighth-grade district championship.

Cope defeated Benton 35-30 in a hard-fought battle Monday at Benton. The Cougars improved to 7-0 and have a three-game lead over Haughton and Elm Grove with three to play.

In other eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Haughton 40-27 at Elm Grove and Rusheon edged Greenacres 30-27 at Rusheon.

Rusheon remained on top of the seventh-grade standings with a double-digit victory over Greenacres. The Rams improved to 6-1. They have a one-game lead over Cope, which defeated Benton 46-43 in a tight contest.

In the other seventh-grade game, Haughton downed Elm Grove 43-23.

At Benton, Kendall Parker and Joseph Manning led Cope to the eighth-grade victory with 11 and nine points, respectively.

Daniel Campbell scored 12 points and Evan Cole 10 to pace Benton.

Tahj Roots tossed in 16 points to lead the Cougars seventh-grade squad to the close victory.

Cameron Allen added 13 points and Delonte Liggin-Johnson 11.

Pearce Russell poured in 24 points to lead Benton. Brian Williams added seven.

At Rusheon, Cameron Coston and Carlos Butler scored six points each to lead the Rams eighth-grade team to its first victory. Jamario Collins added five.

Lakavin Thomas and Davirious Dunnigan pumped in 12 and 10 points, respectively, to top the victorious Rusheon seventh-grade team.

At Elm Grove, Keegan Clark led the Eagles eighth-grade team to its fourth straight victory with 14 points and three rebounds.

Jalen Smith scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds. Kaleb Martin had eight points, two rebounds and one steal. Jalen Thornton had six points, four assists, three steals and one rebounds.

Michael Feaster grabbed 10 rebounds. Malachi White had six rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist.

Zion Nelson and DJ Gladney combined for 10 points to lead Haughton. Logan Carmack had eight rebounds.

Dexter Smith scored 12 points and had seven rebounds to lead the victorious Bucs seventh-grade team.

Latrell Cooper had 11 points and six rebounds. Laythan Delaney scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Caleb Branch paced Elm Grove with eight points. He also had two assists and one steal.

Chance Snell had five points, four rebounds and one steal. Matthew Culotta had four points, four rebounds and one block.

Isayah Caldwell and Kris Mesloh combined for six points. Mesloh had four rebounds. Caldwell had two steals, one assist and one rebound.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com