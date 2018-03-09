The Cope Cougars completed a perfect 10-0 run through the Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball eighth-grade district with a 49-30 victory over Haughton on Thursday at Cope.

In the other eighth-grade games, Benton got past Rusheon 48-41 in overtime at Benton and Greenacres defeated Elm Grove 30-24 at Greenacres.

The Rusheon Rams and Haughton Bucs finished tied for first in the seventh-grade district at 8-2. Haughton downed Cope 38-26 and Rusheon defeated Benton 48-29 in district finales. In the other seventh-grade game, Greenacres topped Elm Grove 40-28.

At Cope, Joseph Manning scored 11 points to lead the victorious Cougars eighth-grade team.

Jeffrey Miller scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kendall Parker had six points and five rebounds. Marquis Harris added seven points and JaRobert Kelly six.

Ryan Rimmer paced Haughton with seven points. DJ Gladney had five points and six rebounds. Coleman Stafford pulled down seven rebounds.

Laythan Delaney and Adrian McClindon led Haughton to the seventh-grade victory with eight points each. Shardrick Siah had eight rebounds.

Jakarious Guice paced Cope with 10 points and seven rebounds. Delonte Liggins-Johnson added seven points.

At Benton, Daniel Campbell poured in 20 points to lead Benton to the eighth-grade win.

Evan Cole also had a strong game, scoring 15. Jalen Taylor added eight.

Lakavin Thomas completed an outstanding season for the victorious Rusheon seventh-grade squad with 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Davirious Dunnigan had eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Pearce Russell and Brian Williams scored 10 and nine points, respectively, to lead Benton.

At Greenacres, Elm Grove got 12 points and three rebounds from Jalen Thornton in the eighth-grade game.

Kaleb Martin had nine points and two rebounds. Michael Feaster pulled down 11 rebounds and had two assists. Malachi White had four rebounds.

Caleb Branch scored 15 points to lead the Eagles seventh-grade team. He also had two rebounds.

Isayah Caldwell had eight points and two rebounds. Andreas Abner, Wesley Gardner and Chance Snell combined for five points. Snell had six rebounds and two steals. Gardner grabbed five rebounds and Abner two.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com