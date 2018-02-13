Cope, Haughton, Benton and Rusheon posted middle school boys basketball victories Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Cope downed Elm Grove 34-22 at Cope, Haughton topped Rusheon 46-24 at Rusheon and Benton defeated Greenacres 41-32 at Benton.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Elm Grove 30-18, Rusheon downed Haughton 52-34 and Benton got past Greenacres 31-25.

At Cope, Harrison Waxley and Christian Minor scored eight and six points, respectively, to lead the victorious Cougars eighth-grade squad.

Marquis Harris and Kendall Parker added five points each.

Elm Grove’s Michael Feaster had a strong all-around game. He had five points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

Jalen Thornton scored seven points and had two steals. Jalen Smith had six points and three rebounds.

Jakarius Guice led the Cope seventh-grade team to the victory with nine points.

Cameron Allen added seven, Jaden Walker six and Tahj Roots five.

Caleb Branch paced Elm Grove with eight points, two rebounds and two steals.

Wesley Gardner scored five points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Chance Snell had five points, two rebounds and two assists.

At Rusheon, Zion Nelson, Logan Carmack and JJ Dudley led Haughton to the eighth-grade win.

Nelson led the Bucs in scoring with 11. Carmack chipped in with nine points. Dudley had eight points and five steals.

Lakavin Thomas poured in 15 points to lead the victorious Rusheon seventh-grade team. Cameron Smith scored 14 and Jordan Blackshire 12.

Laythan Delaney and Adrian McClinton led Haughton with 10 points each. Stafford Bailey scored eight.

At Benton, the Tigers got balanced scoring in the eighth-grade win. Daniel Campbell led the way with 10 points followed by Evan Cole with nine and Jalen Taylor with eight.

Carson Carey and Cameron Walker scored 10 each to lead Greenacres.

Brian Williams and Drew Martin led the victorious Benton seventh-grade squad with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Jeremiah Davis and Colby Oglee paced Greenacres with eight and seven points, respectively.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com