The Cope Cougars lead the Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball eighth-grade district through the halfway point of the season.

Cope defeated Haughton 46-26 in a battle for the lead Tuesday at Haughton.

The Cougars improved to 5-0 in district. Haughton dropped to 4-1. Benton is third at 3-2.

In other eighth-grade games, Benton edged Rusheon 48-46 at Rusehon and Greenacres downed Elm Grove 41-30 at Elm Grove.

Rusheon and Cope finished the first half of seventh-grade district play tied for the lead.

Rusheon defeated Benton by double digits, and Cope fell to Haughton 39-28.

Rusheon and Cope are both 4-1. Haughton and Benton are tied for third at 3-2.

At Haughton, Kendall Parker poured in 22 points to lead Cope to the eighth-grade victory.

Joseph Manning added eight and Harrison Waxley six.

JJ Dudley topped Haughton with seven points.

Adrian McClindon scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the victorious Haughton seventh-grade squad.

Laythan Delaney and Stafford Bailey scored 10 points each. Shardrick Siah had 10 rebounds.

Tahj Roots led Cope with 12 points. Jakarius Guice added five. Jaden Walker and Kameron Allen scored four each.

At Rusheon, Daniel Campbell tossed in 17 points to lead the Benton eighth-grade team to the victory.

Jalen Taylor contributed to the win with 12 points. Evan Cole added seven.

Jaylan Williams paced Rusheon with 14 points. Toreno Bunnery and Carlos Butler scored 12 each.

Lakavin Thomas had a huge game for the victorious Rusheon seventh-graders, scoring 25 points.

Davirious Dunnigan chipped in with 14, and Cameron Smith had eight.

At Elm Grove, Michael Feaster had 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Eagles’ eighth-grade victory.

Kaleb Martin scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds. Tanner Kirkland and Jalen Thorton combined for six points. Thornton also had two assists and two rebounds.

Elm Grove’s Isayah Caldwell had 10 points and three rebounds in the eighth-grade game.

Chance Snell scored nine points. Wesley Gardner had eight points and six rebounds.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com