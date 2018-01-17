The Cope Cougars won the Middle School Tip-Off Classic with a 48-45 victory over Calvary Baptist in the championship game on Saturday at Bossier.

Kendall Parker poured in 24 points to lead Cope in the title game. Harrison Waxley added 10 and Joseph Manning eight.

The Cougars withstood a 3-point barrage by Calvary’s Martin McDowell, who hit six and scored 27 points.

The tournament was sponsored by Patrick Jackson Law Offices, Bossier Federal Credit Union and Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana.

Cope also defeated Webster in the semifinals, Benton 45-33 in the quarterfinals and Evangel in the first round.

Haughton took third with a 42-40 victory over Webster. The Bucs fell to Calvary 47-32 in the semifinals.

Greenacres won the consolation title with a 38-22 victory over Providence Classical Academy.

Manning led Cope against Benton with 15 points. Parker added 10 and Christian Minor six.

Daniel Campbell topped Benton with 10 points, and Jayden Miller had seven.

Parker scored 10 in the Cougars’ victory over Evangel. Marquis Harris and Manning combined for 11.

KJ Allen and Coleman Stafford scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Haughton against Webster.

Zion Nelson chipped in with seven.

Allen and Stafford had eight points each against Calvary. DJ Gladney scored six points and grabbed numerous rebounds.

Allen scored 15 points and Nelson nine in a 46-44 first-round victory over Providence Classical Academy. Gladney had seven points and six rebounds.

Mason Wiese and Jonah Droddy led PCA with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Jalen Smith tossed in 11 points in Elm Grove’s 31-29 first-round victory over St. Mark’s. Michael Feaster and Kaleb Martin combined for 13.

Robert Meyer paced the Eagles with six points in a quarterfinal loss to Calvary. Jalen Thornton and Malachi White combined for eight.

Miller and Aiden Colvin scored 10 each and Jayden Taylor added eight in Benton’s first-round victory against the Shreveport Force.

Gavin Ashworth and Walker scored eight points each in Cope’s win in the consolation finals. Matthew Scripture added six.

Wiese led PCA with 11 points. Jordan Orr and Droddy combined for 11.

Jayson Thomas and Ashworth combined for 11 points in Greenacres’ 29-19 first-round loss to Webster.

