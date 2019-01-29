Middle school boys basketball: District play gets underway

Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball teams began district play Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Haughton downed Cope 34-28 at Haughton, Rusheon defeated Benton at Rusheon and Greenacres topped Elm Grove 35-17 at Elm Grove.

In seventh-grade games, Haughton defeated Cope 31-25, Benton downed Rusheon 41-25 and Elm Grove edged Greenacres 26-23.

At Haughton, Laythan Delaney and Adrian McClindon scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Bucs eighth-grade team.

Jalen Lewis led the victorious Haughton seventh-grade squad with 14 points.

Chase Tolbert chipped in eight points. Amarion Lars and Demarshae Fradger grabbed 11 rebounds each.

At Rusheon, Davarious Dunigan and Lakavin Thomas scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead the Rams to the eighth-grade victory.

Cameron Smith added nine.

Drew Martin tossed in seven points and Pearce Russell added five for Benton.

Benton’s victorious seventh-grade team got 11 points from Damien Clark and nine from Greg Manning. Bryson Pierce added seven and Jeff King six.

At Elm Grove, Daxton Chavez led the Greenacres eighth-grade squad to the win with 14 points.

Joseph Johnson and Jeremiah Daniels scored six each. Keshawn Daniels added four.

Elm Grove’s Jatavious Calhoun had an all-round good game with six points, eight rebounds and two steals. Chance Snell had four points, two rebounds and two assists.

Kris Mesloh, Isayah Caldwell, Trey Fisher and Caleb Branch combined for seven points. Mesloh had three rebounds and a steal. Caldwell had three steals.

Bryson Broom pumped in 16 points for the victorius Elm Grove seventh-grade team. He also had three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Michael Collier grabbed nine rebounds to go with four points and one steal. Carter Wells had four points, two rebounds and three steals.

Dominic Taylor had two points, three assists, two steals and one rebound.

Sentavion Ball and Kameron Manning paced Greenacres with nine and eight points, respectively.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.