The Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district season got underway Monday.

In eighth-grade games, Haughton downed Greenacres 47-32 at Haughton, Cope defeated Rusheon 53-39 at Rusheon and Benton topped Elm Grove 38-31 at Benton.

In seventh-grade games, Haughton defeated Greenacres 40-23, Cope got past Rusheon 39-33 and Benton downed Elm Grove 27-15.

At Haughton, KJ Allen and Zion Nelson scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the victorious Bucs eighth-grade team.

Allen had five rebounds and Nelson had five assists.

JJ Dudley chipped in with 10 points.

Adrian McClindon led the Haughton seventh-grade squad to the win with 11 points.

Stafford Bailey added eight, Dexter Smith seven and Laythan Delaney six.

At Benton, Daniel Campbell poured in 16 points to lead the Tigers eighth-grade team to the win.

Jalen Taylor added 11.

Jalen Thorton paced Elm Grove with 11 points.

Michael Feaster had six points and seven rebounds. Jalen Smith had five points and three steals.

Pearce Russell tossed in 12 points for the victorious Benton seventh-grade squad. Brian Williams and Drew Martin combined for 10.

Chance Snell led the eagles with nine points and five rebounds.

Wesley Gardner grabbed nine rebounds and blocked a shot. Caleb Branch scored four points.

At Rusheon, Kendall Parker scored 17 points to lead the Cope eighth-grade team to the victory.

Joseph Manning chipped in with 10 points. Ja’Robert Kelly added eight. Marquis Harris and Harrison Waxley scored seven each.

Cameron Allen and Tahj Roots scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the victorious Cougars seventh-grade team.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. Report scores and game information to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com