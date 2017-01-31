The Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district season got underway Monday with six games.

In eighth-grade action, Cope topped Benton 38-29, Elm Grove downed Haughton 50-31 and Greenacres defeated Rusheon 39-26.

In seventh-grade games, Benton edged Cope 36-34, Elm Grove slipped past Haughton 34-32 and Rusheon defeated Greenacres 30-25.

At Elm Grove, Jalun Reed scored 12 points and had two steals for the victorious Eagles eighth-grade team.

Gabe Larry scored 11 points and also had eight steals, three rebounds and two assists. Zane Elmore scored 10 points to go with two rebounds and two steals. Bryce Roberts and Quincy Jones added eight and five points, respectively, and combined for seven rebounds.

The Eagles forced numerous turnovers with full-court pressure defense and controlled the boards, coach Terrence Smith said.

Peyton Smith tossed in 11 points to lead Haughton. Logan Wilkerson and Dylan Turner scored five each.

Michael Feaster poured in 16 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Elm Grove seventh-grade team to the close victory. He also had three steals and committed just one turnover. Ja’Monte Gordon added 10 points. Arnett Hines and James Jordan combined for eight points and seven rebounds.

Haughton rallied from an early nine-point deficit and led 34-32 late in the game. But Elm Grove scored the final four points to pull out the victory.

Logan Carmack led the Bucs with 12 points. Toddriq Sweeney added eight points. DJ Gladney grabbed eight rebounds.

At Rusheon, Deveon Carley led the victorious Greenacres eighth-graders with 15 points. Devarrick Woods added seven points and Jyrrell McClendon had six.

Gavin Ashworth, Keon Manning and Matthew Scripture scored six apiece to lead the Mustangs seventh-grade team.

At Benton, Dextrell Parks scored 11 points for the victorious Cope eighth-grade squad.

Brodie Romero led Benton with 18 points. Ryan Ward and Ryan Summers combined for six.

Evan Cole led the victorious Tigers seventh-grade team with 10 points. Davis Sellers added nine. Sam Dominick and Jalen Taylor scored eight each.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.

