The Elm Grove Eagles swept Providence Classical Academy in non-district games Friday at Providence Classical.

The Eagles won the seventh-grade game 47-29 and the eighth-grade game 39-27.

Benton split games with Webster on Thursday, losing the seventh-grade game 35-22 and winning the eighth 38-30.

Haughton swept North DeSoto on Tuesday at North DeSoto, winning the seventh-grade game 47-16 and the eighth 39-21.

Caleb Branch had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals in Elm Grove’s seventh-grade victory.

Isayah Caldwell scored 13 points and had two steals. Zach Clute had 11 pooints and two steals. Chance Snell had four steals and two rebounds. Andreas Abner had five rebounds, one block and one steal.

Michael Feaster scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Eagles’ eighth-grade win.

Malachi White had six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Jalen Thornton had two steals. Jalen Smith scored four points.

Daniel Campbell tossed in 13 points to lead Benton’s eighth-grade team to its victory. Evan Cole added eight and Jaden Miller seven.

Pearce Russell led the Tigers seventh-grade team with nine points. Gray Walters added seven and Brian Williams six.

Stafford Bailey led the Haughton seventh-graders against North DeSoto with 11 points. Laythan Delaney and Adrian McClindon scored six each.

DJ Gladney, Logan Carmack and JJ Dudley all scored eight points in the Bucs’ eighth-grade win. Cole Stafford chipped in with seven.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com