The Elm Grove Eagles eighth-grade team improved to 5-0 with a win over Herndon on Monday night at Elm Grove.

James Jordan led the Eagles with 17 points, four rebounds and seven steals.

Michael Feaster had six points, six rebounds, two steals and a block. Keegan Clark added five points. Malachi White blocked three shots.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com