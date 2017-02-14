The Elm Grove Eagles completed the first half of Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district play undefeated with a 41-24 victory over Benton on Monday.

Elm Grove improved to 5-0. The Cope Cougars and Haughton Bucs are tied for second at 3-2.

In other seventh-grade games, Haughton slipped past Greenacres 32-26 and Cope downed Rusheon 42-19.

Cope, Elm Grove and Greenacres finished the first half of eighth-grade district play tied for first at 4-1.

In Monday’s games, Cope downed Rusheon 42-19, Elm Grove defeated Benton and Greenacres got past Haughton 31-25.

At Benton, James Jordan had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team.

Michael Feaster also contributed to the victory with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ja’Monte Gordon added seven points.

Gabe Larry and Quincy Jones led the Elm Grove eighth-grade team to the victory with 12 points each. Larry also had four rebounds and two assists. Jones had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Bryce Roberts chipped in with seven points.

AJ Frison had five steals and six points. Coach Terrence Smith said strong team defense was one key to the victory.

At Cope, Kendal Parker scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the victorious Cougars seventh-grade squad.

Quazel Ghousten added eight points.

Josh Norris scored 11 points in Cope’s eighth-grade victory. Star Hampton, Semaj Poole and Devin Bilbo scored six apiece.

Cope coach Ron Walsworth said both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams played well defensively.

At Haughton, Coleman Stafford scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Bucs seventh-grade team to the win.

KJ Allen chipped in with seven points. Logan Carmack had eight rebounds.

Greenacres’ Gavin Ashworth tallied 12 points and Keon Manning scored 11.

Deveon Carley led a bevy of players who scored in Greenacres’ eighth-grade victory with 10 points.

Peyton Stovall and Jack Edwards paced Haughton with seven and five points, respectively.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com