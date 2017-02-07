The Elm Grove Eagles are setting the early pace in Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district play.

Elm Grove’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams are the only ones without a loss through three games.

The Eagles swept Rusheon on Monday. The eighth-grade team won 43-31 and the seventh-grade team won 39-28.

In other eighth-grade games, Haughton got past Benton 32-25 and Cope nipped Greenacres 29-28 in overtime.

Greenacres, Cope and Haughton are tied for second at 2-1.

In other seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 38-31 and Haughton downed Benton 42-23.

Haughton and Cope are tied for second at 2-1.

At Elm Grove, ten players scored for the victorious Eagles eighth-grade team.

Gabe Larry had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He is averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds in district play. Larry also had four steals and three assists.

Quincy Jones scored 10 points. Zane Elmore had eight points, four steals and two assists.

James Jordan led the Elm Grove seventh-grade team with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Feaster had eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Jalen Thornton chipped in with seven points.

At Cope, the Cougars eighth-grade team had balanced scoring in the close victory.

Jaylon Jenkins and Dextrell Parks scored six each. Josh Norris had five points and eight rebounds. Devin Bilbo grabbed eight rebounds to go with four points.

Deveon Carley tossed in 13 points to lead Greenacres. Devarrick Woods added 10.

Marquis Harris and Joseph Manning paced the victorious Cope seventh-grade team with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Keon Manning led Cope with 13 points. Gavin Ashworth scored 10 points and had double-digit rebounds. Deshon Collins chipped in with six points.

At Haughton, Pat Jones scored 10 points and Jaden Walton nine for the victorious Bucs eighth-grade team.

Brodie Romero tallied 10 points to lead Benton. Ryan Ward added seven and Ryan Summers four.

Coleman Stafford led the Haughton seventh-graders with 11 points. DJ Gladney added eight and JJ Dudley seven.

Zion Nelson had six assists, and Logan Carmack had six rebounds.

Evan Cole topped Benton with 10 points. Jalen Taylor and Jackson New combined for seven.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com