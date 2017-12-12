Elm Grove split seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball games against Webster Jr. High on Monday at Minden.

Elm Grove won the eighth-grade game 39-22 and lost the seventh 40-28.

James Jordan led the Eagles eighth-grade squad with 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Keegan Clark had eight points, four steals and three assists.

Michael Feaster grabbed 11 reebounds and scored seven points. Jalen Smith had five points and five rebounds.

The Eagles improved to 4-0.

Caleb Branch paced the Elm Grove seventh-grade team with 15 points and three steals.

Wesley Gardner had five points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists. Chance Snell had four points and three steals. Kris Mesloh had three rebounds and two blocks.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by the coach.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com