Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove sweeps North DeSoto in season openers

The Elm Grove Eagles seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball teams opened their seasons Thursday with a sweep of North DeSoto.

The Eagles won the seventh-grade game 42-34 and the eighth-grade game 32-27.

Michael Collier led the seventh-grade Eagles with 14 points and nine rebounds. Bryson Broom had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Dominic Taylor had three assists, three steals and two rebounds to go with his eight points.

Jamal Jordan, Ja’michael Pennington, Carter Wells, Jeremiah Williams and Grandon Young all scored.

Chance Snell scored 15 points and had two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the eighth-grade Eagles’ victory.

Wesley Gardner scored six points and grabbed four rebounds. Kris Mesloh had five rebounds and three steals to go with four points. Jatavious Calhoun had six rebounds. Caleb Branch and Isayah Caldwell combined for five points.