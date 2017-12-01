The Elm Grove Eagles opened the middle school boys basketball season with a sweep of Elm Grove on Thursday at North DeSoto.

Elm Grove won the eighth-grade game 42-18 and the seventh-grade game 16-9.

Jalen Thornton had 12 points, two rebounds and three assists for the eighth-grade Eagles. James Jordan had eight points, three rebounds and six steals.

Michael Feaster scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds. He also had five steals.

Caleb Branch led the seventh-grade Eagles with six points. Wesley Garner and Isayah Caldwell combined for eight.

Branch and Garner also had four steals each. Caldwell had three steals and two assists. Kris Mesloh contributed with six rebounds.

The Elm Grove Holiday Classic Tournament sponsored by Barksdale Federal Credit Union is Thursday through Saturday of next week.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com