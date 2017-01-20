The Greenacres Mustangs and Benton Tigers split non-district boys basketball games Wednesday at Greenacres.

Greenacres won the eighth-grade game 30-16, and Benton won the seventh-grade game 28-16.

Jyrrell McClendon scored eight points to lead the eighth-grade Mustangs. Alex Garcia added six and Jordan Boyd five.

Todd Dominick and Ashur Hall combined for eight points for Benton.

Jalen Taylor led the victorious Benton seventh-graders with eight points. Evangel Cole added seven. Sam Dominick and Davis Sellers scored six each.

The annual Bossier Parish middle school jamboree is Thursday at Elm Grove. District games begin Jan. 30.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com