Greenacres, Elm Grove and Haughton swept their opponents in Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district play Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Greenacres downed Benton 42-23, Elm Grove slipped past Cope 29-23 and Haughton nipped Rusheon 41-37.

In seventh-grade games, Greenacres edged Benton 28-26, Elm Grove got past Cope 25-18 and Haughton defeated Rusheon 36-16.

At Elm Grove, Gabe Larry and Jalun Reed scored nine points each to lead the Eagles to the eighth-grade victory. Larry also had 15 rebounds. Reed had three steals.

Quincy Jones had nine rebounds and three steals to go with five points. Zane Elmore scored five.

Elm Grove led 17-9 at the half. A Larry 3-pointer extended the Eagles lead to 11. But the Cougars got back in it with an 8-0 run and trailed 20-17 going into the fourth. Key stops helped Elm Grove outscore Cope 9-6 in the fourth.

Josh Norris and Devin Bilbo led Cope with eight points each.

Michael Feaster pumped in 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the victorious Eagles seventh-grade squad. James Jordan had nine rebounds and four points. Jalen Thornton and Ja’Monte Gordon combined for eight points.

Masontae Cooper paced Cope with 12 points.

At Haughton, Peyton Stovall scored 15 points to lead the Bucs to the eighth-grade win. De’Mareya Howard added seven.

Logan Carmack tallied 12 points to lead the victorious Haughton seventh-graders. Zion Nelson chipped in with eight points. DJ Gladney pulled down 10 rebounds, and Coleman Stafford had five assists.

At Greenacres, Deveon Carley led a balanced Mustangs eighth-grade squad to the victory with 13 points. Jordan Boyd added nine points, Jacob Smith eight and Devin Brooks five.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.

