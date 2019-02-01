Middle school boys basketball: Haughton and Greenacres, Benton and Elm Grove split games

Middle school boys basketball: Haughton and Greenacres, Benton and Elm Grove split...

Haughton and Greenacres and Benton and Elm Grove split middle school boys basketball district games Thursday.

Haughton defeated Greenacres 47-33 in the eighth-grade game. Greenacres won the seventh-grade game 35-21.

Elm Grove edged Benton by three points in the eighth-grade game. Benton won the seventh-grade game.

At Elm Grove, Chance Snell scored 13 points to lead the victorious Eagles eighth-grade team. He also had three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Jatavious Calhoun had nine points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. Kris Mesloh had four points, three rebounds and two steals.

Isayah Caldwell had four points and three rebounds. Wesley Gardner had four points, two rebounds and one steal. Caleb Branch scored two points.

Gray Walters and Pearce Russell led Benton with 10 and eight points, respectively.

Greg Manning had a big game for the victorious Benton seventh-grade squad with 26 points.

Damien Clark and Jeff King scored six each.

Bryson Broom and Will Achee paced Elm Grove with nine and eight points, respectively.

Broom also had three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Achee grabbed three rebounds.

Michael Collier and Ashtin Jackson combined for eight points and five rebounds. Jackson also had a steal.

Dominic Taylor, Carter Wells, Jeremiah Williams and Grandon Young all had three points.

Laythan Delaney poured in 17 points to lead the Haughton eighth-grade team past Greenacres.

Adrian McClindon added 10.

Jalen Lewis led Haughton’s seventh-grade squad with nine points.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.