Haughton, Cope, Elm Grove, Benton and Rusheon posted Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district victories Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Haughton defeated Benton 34-27 at Benton, Cope downed Greenacres 34-28 at Greenacres and Elm Grove edged Rusheon 30-29 at Rusheon.

In seventh-grade games, Benton got past Haughton 34-29, Cope defeated Greenacres 34-28 and Rusheon downed Elm Grove.

At Benton, Coleman Stafford scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Haughton eighth-grade team to the win.

KJ Allen chipped in with seven points. Zion Nelson had six points and four assists. DJ Gladney grabbed eight rebounds.

Evan Cole paced Benton with 11 points.

Daniel Campbell added nine and Jackson New six.

Pearce Russell and Brian Williams tossed in 10 and nine points, respectively, to lead the victorious Tigers seventh-grade team.

Drew Martin added six points.

Laythan Delaney topped Haughton with 13 points. Stafford Bailey added 10.

At Rusheon, Michael Feaster scored 11 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and had three assists and a steal to lead the Elm Grove eighth-grade team to the victory.

Jalen Smith had nine points, five rebounds and two steals. Cade Josting chipped in with five points.

Jalen Thornton had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. George Brown and Malachi White combined for six rebounds.

Lakavin Thomas scored 10 points and Cameron Smith added nine to lead the victorious Rusheon seventh-grade team. Davirious Dunnigan contributed with seven points.

Chance Snell led Elm Grove with five points and Wesley Gardner added four. Kristopher Mesloh had three points, one rebound, one assist and one block.

At Greenacres, Kendall Parker poured in 15 points to lead the Cope eighth-grade team to the victory.

Joseph Manning added eight and Bryson Turner seven.

Keon Manning and Cameron Walker topped Greenacres with six and five points, respectively.

Jakarius Guice scored 12 points and Kameron Allen pumped in 10 for the victorious Cougars seventh-grade squad.

Jeremiah Davis paced Greenacres with eight points. Brian Swan added five.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com