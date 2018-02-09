Haughton and Cope posted Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball victories on Thursday.

In seventh-grade games, Haughton downed Elm Grove 28-17, and Cope topped Benton 54-40.

In eighth-grade games, Haughton edged Elm Grove 38-34 and Cope defeated Benton 57-36.

At Haughton, Adrian McClindon scored nine points to lead the Bucs seventh-grade squad to the victory.

Laythan Delaney added six points. Connor Blank and Shardrick Siah had eight rebounds each.

Chance Snell led the Eagles with seven points, nine rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Wesley Gardner scored six points and grabbed two rebounds. Caleb Branch scored four points and had two rebounds.

Coleman Stafford scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the victorious Haughton eighth-grade team.

Zion Nelson had eight points and four assists. DJ Gladney scored seven and grabbed 10 rebounds. KJ Allen chipped in with eight points.

Michael Feaster had a big game for Elm Grove. He scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds. Feaster also had two steals and blocked a shot.

Jalen Smith had seven points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Kaleb Martin had five points, two rebounds and a teal. Malachi White had four rebounds, four blocks and one steal.

Tahj Roots poured in 21 points in Cope’s seventh-grade victory.

Jaden Walker added 11 and Jakarius Guice 10.

Brian Williams paced Benton with 12 points. Josh Sanchez added eight and Pearce Russell seven.

Kendall Parker and Joseph Manning scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the victorious Cougars eighth-grade squad.

JaRobert Kelly chipped in with eight points.

Daniel Campbell led Benton with 19 points. Evan Cole added six.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if other information is received.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com