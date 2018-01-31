Haughton split middle school boys basketball games against Webster Junior High at home Monday.

The Bucs won the eighth-grade game 47-28 and lost the seventh 27-24 in overtime.

Coleman Stafford and DJ Gladney led the Haughton eighth-grade team with nine points each. Gladney also had 13 rebounds.

Zion Nelson scored eight points and had five assists. JJ Dudley also scored eight.

Stafford Bailey paced the Haughton seventh-grade squad with nine points. Adrian McClindon added six.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com