Results of Thursday’s Bossier Parish Middle School Boys Basketball Jamboree at Elm Grove.
NOTE: Results courtesy of Elm Grove coach Chris Kourvelas. Names not available for all schools.
Seventh grade
Rusheon def. Benton
Benton
Williams 4, Russell 2, Herndon 2, Martin 2
Rusheon
Thomas 14, Smith 11, Dunnigan 7
Rusheon 30 def. Cope
Cope
Boots 3, Waker 2, Clawston 1
Rusheon
Thomas 10, Smith 9, Dunnigan 5
Cope 18, Elm Grove 15
Cope
Liggins 4, Allen 4, Waker, Guice, Clawon, Bratten 2
EGMS
Snell 11, Branch 4
Greenacres 21, Elm Grove 14
Greenacres
#25 8, #44 4
EGMS
Branch 6, Snell 6, Gardner 2
Haughton 13, Greenacres 11
Greenacres
#22 6s, #11 3
Haughton
#32 6, #14 3s, #34 2
Haughton 12, Benton 11
Benton
Pierce 5, Martin 4
Haughton
#14 4, #12 3, #31, #34 2
Eighth grade
Haughton 25, Benton 12
Benton
#35 6, #15 5
Haughton
#23 6, #13 5, #30, #33 4
Greenacres 25 Haughton 19
Greenacres
#2 9, #1 5, #4 4, #10 3
Haughton
#24 5, #23 4
Rusheon 19, Benton 16
Rusheon
Williams 6, Butler 9
Benton
Campbell 7, Jalen T. 5
Cope 20, Rusheon 18
Rusheon
Jefferson 6, Bunnery 6
Cope
Parker K 15
Elm Grove 10, Greenacres 5
Greenacres
#1, #3 2
EGMS
Feaster 3, Thornton 4, Martin 2
Cope 12, Elm Grove 12
Cope
Joseph M 5, Kelly J 4, Kendall P 3
EGMS
Thornton 6, Feaster 3, Williams 2, White 1