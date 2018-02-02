Results of Thursday’s Bossier Parish Middle School Boys Basketball Jamboree at Elm Grove.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Elm Grove coach Chris Kourvelas. Names not available for all schools.

Seventh grade

Rusheon def. Benton

Benton

Williams 4, Russell 2, Herndon 2, Martin 2

Rusheon

Thomas 14, Smith 11, Dunnigan 7

Rusheon 30 def. Cope

Cope

Boots 3, Waker 2, Clawston 1

Rusheon

Thomas 10, Smith 9, Dunnigan 5

Cope 18, Elm Grove 15

Cope

Liggins 4, Allen 4, Waker, Guice, Clawon, Bratten 2

EGMS

Snell 11, Branch 4

Greenacres 21, Elm Grove 14

Greenacres

#25 8, #44 4

EGMS

Branch 6, Snell 6, Gardner 2

Haughton 13, Greenacres 11

Greenacres

#22 6s, #11 3

Haughton

#32 6, #14 3s, #34 2

Haughton 12, Benton 11

Benton

Pierce 5, Martin 4

Haughton

#14 4, #12 3, #31, #34 2

Eighth grade

Haughton 25, Benton 12

Benton

#35 6, #15 5

Haughton

#23 6, #13 5, #30, #33 4

Greenacres 25 Haughton 19

Greenacres

#2 9, #1 5, #4 4, #10 3

Haughton

#24 5, #23 4

Rusheon 19, Benton 16

Rusheon

Williams 6, Butler 9

Benton

Campbell 7, Jalen T. 5

Cope 20, Rusheon 18

Rusheon

Jefferson 6, Bunnery 6

Cope

Parker K 15

Elm Grove 10, Greenacres 5

Greenacres

#1, #3 2

EGMS

Feaster 3, Thornton 4, Martin 2

Cope 12, Elm Grove 12

Cope

Joseph M 5, Kelly J 4, Kendall P 3

EGMS

Thornton 6, Feaster 3, Williams 2, White 1