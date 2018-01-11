The Middle School Tip-Off Classic boys basketball tournament got underway at Bossier High Wednesday.

Elm Grove defeated St. Mark’s 31-29, Benton defeated Shreveport Force, Cope downed Evangel Christian and Webster topped Greenacres 29-19.

In quarterfinal games Thursday, Calvary Baptist plays Elm Grove at 4 p.m., Haughton faces Providence Classical Academy at 5:10 and Benton meets Cope at 6:20.

The semifinals are scheduled for 11:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday with the championship game set for 4.

The tournament is sponsored by Patrick Jackson Law Offices, Bossier Federal Credit Union and Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana.

Jalen Smith scored 11 points to lead Elm Grove against St. Mark’s. Michael Feaster added eight and Kaleb Martin five.

Van Vannorman led St. Mark’s with 19 points. William Soignier added six.

Jayden Miller and Aiden Colvin scored 10 points each in Benton’s victory. Jaylen Taylor added eight. Cabb Hough led the Force with seven.

Kendall Parker tossed in 10 points in Cope’s victory. Marquis Harris added six and Joseph Manning five.

Jayson Thomas scored six points and Gavin Ashworth five to lead Greenacres against Webster.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com