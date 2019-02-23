Middle school boys basketball: Rusheon, Benton, Haughton sweep opponents

Rusheon, Benton and Haughton swept their respective opponents in Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball district play Thursday.

In eighth-grade games, Rusheon downed Cope 55-38 at Rusheon, Benton defeated Elm Grove 52-24 at Benton and Haughton topped Greenacres 36-27 at Haughton.

In seventh-grade games, Rusheon got past Cope 45-37, Benton downed Elm Grove 53-37 and Haughton defeated Greenacres 47-32.

The Rusheon eighth-grade squad and Benton seventh-grade team both improved to 7-0 in district play.

At Rusheon, Camron Smith led four Rusheon players in double figures in the Rams’ eighth-grade victory with 13 points.

Lakavin Thomas and Davirious Dunigan scored 11 each. Adonis Hurrington added 10.

Javon Johnson poured in 28 points to lead the victorious Rusheon seventh-grade team. Derrel Williams chipped in with 10.

At Benton, nine Tigers scored at least three points in Benton’s eighth-grade victory. Pearce Russell led the way with 11 points. Grey Walters added seven and Tyler Trotter six.

Greg Manning continued his outstanding season with 17 points in the Tigers’ seventh-grade win. Damien Clark and Trey Smith scored 12 and 10, respectively.

At Haughton, Laythan Delaney led the Bucs to the eighth-grade victory with 18 points. Adrian McClindon added 11.

Jalen Lewis and Amarion Lars scored 15 points each to lead the victorious Haughton seventh-grade squad. Lars also had 11 rebounds and Lewis five assists.

Demarshae Fradger contributed nine points.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.