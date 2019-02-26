Middle school boys basketball: Rusheon, Benton remain undefeated in district play

The Rusheon Rams and Benton Tigers closed in on Bossier Parish middle schools boys basketball district championships with victories Monday.

Rusheon improved to 8-0 in the eighth-grade district with a 54-28 victory over Greenacres at Greenacres. In the other eighth-grade games, Cope edged Benton 45-43 at Cope and Haughton defeated Elm Grove at Haughton.

Benton improved to 8-0 in the seventh-grade district with a 41-25 victory over Cope. In the other seventh-grade games, Haughton downed Elm Grove 49-41 and Greenacres topped Rusheon 44-32.

Each team has two district games left.

At Cope, Greg Manning and Bryson Pierce scored 17 points each to lead the Benton seventh-grade team to the victory.

The eighth-grade game was tight all the way. Benton had a chance to send the game into overtime but the shot wouldn’t fall.

Pearce Russell led Benton with 21 points. Tyler Trotter and Josh Sanchez combined for 11.

At Greenacres, Lakavin Thomas tossed in 17 points for the victorious Rusheon eighth-grade team. Camron Smith added 12.

Derrel Williams and Javon Johnson led the Rams’ seventh-grade team with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

At Haughton, Latrell Cooper and Laythan Delaney scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Bucs eighth-grade squad to the win.

Adrian McClindon added 12 points.

Demarshae Fradger scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Haughton’s seventh-grade victory.

Amarion Lars added 14 points and Jalen Lewis 13.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.