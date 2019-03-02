Middle school boys basketball: Rusheon clinches eighth-grade title

The Rusheon Rams have clinched the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district championship.

Rusheon improved to 9-0 in district play with a 43-26 victory over Haughton on Thursday at Rusheon. The Rams close the district season at Elm Grove on Monday.

In another eighth-grade game, Benton downed Greenacres 40-24 at Benton.

Benton suffered its first seventh-grade district loss, 44-33, to Greenacres, but the Tigers have clinched a share of the district championship.

Benton dropped to 8-1. Haughton improved to 7-2 with a 47-34 victory over Rusheon. The Bucs can earn a share of the title with a victory over Benton at Benton on Monday.

At Rusheon, Davirious Dunigan poured in 17 points to lead the Rams eighth-grade squad to the victory. Lakavin Thomas added 12 and Camron Smith nine.

Laythan Delaney and Adrian McClindon led Haughton (6-3 district) with nine and seven points, respectively.

At Benton, Pearce Russell led the victorious Tigers eighth-grade team with 12 points. Drew Martin chipped in with eight and Gray Walters had seven.

Greg Manning paced the Benton seventh-grade squad with 17 points. Bryson Pierce and Damien Clark combined for eight.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.