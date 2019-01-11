Middle school boys basketball: Rusheon, Greenacres get wins on second day of Tip-Off Classic

Middle school boys basketball: Rusheon, Greenacres get wins on second day of...

The Rusheon Rams and Greenacres Mustangs posted victories on the second day of the Bossier Parish Middle School Tip-Off Classic on Thursday at Bossier High.

Rusheon defeated Benton, and Greenacres slipped past Elm Grove 32-29. In other games, Mansfield topped Haughton 31-21, Evangel Christian defeated the Shreveport Force 46-25, Calvary Baptist downed North DeSoto 28-24 and Webster defeated Cope 47-38.

The tournament concludes Saturday.

Scoring

Rusheon — Calhoun 8, Lakavin Thomas 6, Ware 5. Benton — Williams 6, Walters 3, Johnson 3.

Greenacres — Davis 10, Johnson 8, Montgomery 4, Chavez 5. Elm Grove — Jatavious Calhoun 13, Chance Snell 12.

Haughton — Laython Delaney 6, Stafford Bailey 6, Adrian McClindon 4.

Cope — Tahj Roots 10, Jeremiah Blaze 7, Ja’karvis Guice 6.

NOTE: First names not available for all players.