The Rusheon Rams and Haughton Bucs are tied for the Bossier Parish boys basketball seventh-grade district lead with one game to play.

The Rams and Bucs both won Monday. Rusheon defeated Elm Grove at Elm Grove and Haughton downed Benton 47-32 at Haughton. In the other seventh-grade game, Greenacres edged Cope 47-45 in overtime at Cope.

Rusheon and Haughton are 7-2. The Rams close the district season at Benton on Thursday. The Bucs visit Cope, which is one game behind the leaders.

Cope continued its perfect run in the eighth-grade district with a 45-35 victory over Greenacres. The Cougars, who clinched the district championship last week, improved to 9-0.

In other eighth-grade games, Elm Grove got past Rusheon 30-23 and Haughton topped Benton 39-34.

At Haughton, Dexter Smith scored 14 points and dished out six assists to lead the victorious Bucs seventh-grade team.

Adrian McClindon added 11 points and Stafford Bailey 10.

Benton got 15 points from Pearce Russell. Brian Williams chipped in with eight.

Zion Nelson scored 12 points and had five steals to lead Haughton to the eighth-grade victory.

KJ Allen tossed in nine points. DJ Gladney had six points and 14 rebounds.

Jalen Taylor led a balanced Benton team with eight points. Jaden Miller, Evan Cole and Daniel Campbell scored seven each.

At Cope, Joseph Manning led the victorious Cougars eighth-grade team with 12 points. Harrison Waxley added eight points. Christian Minor and Bryson Turner scored seven each.

Jakarius Guice scored 12 points and grabbed 11 points to lead the Cope seventh-graders. Jaden Walker scored 10 points.

Kameron Allen had nine points and 10 rebounds. Tajh Roots added eight points.

At Elm Grove, Lakavin Thomas poured in 30 points in Rusheon’s double-digit seventh-grade victory.

Davarious Dunnigan also had a big game with 18 points.

Caleb Branch scored nine points and had two assists and one steal to lead Elm Grove.

Isayah Caldwell, Chance Snell, ChaMichael Williams and Matthew Cullotta combined for 13 points.

Jalen Smith led the victorious Elm Grove eighth-grade team with nine points and five steals.

Robert Meyer added six points and Kaleb Martin five. Martin also had three rebounds.

Michael Feaster scored four points and had seven rebounds. Jalen Thornton had four points, five rebounds and two steals.

NOTE: The above report is based on on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com