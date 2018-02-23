The Rusheon Rams took sole possession of first place in the Bossier Parish middle school boys basketball seventh-grade district with a 53-29 victory over Cope on Thursday at Rusheon.

In other seventh-grade games, Haughton downed Greenacres 39-21 at Greenacres and Benton topped Elm Grove 55-41 at Elm Grove.

Cope remained undefeated in eighth-grade district play with a 50-26 victory over Rusheon. In other eighth-grade games, Greenacres downed Haughton 31-26 and Elm Grove defeated Benton 48-41.

At Rusheon, Lakavin Thomas and Cameron Smith scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Rams seventh-grade squad to the victory.

Davirious Dunnigan also had a good game with 14 points.

Tahj Roots paced Cope with 10 points. Delonte Liggin-Johnson adde seven.

Rusheon improved to 5-1 in district play. Cope dropped to 4-2. The Cougars are tied with Haughton and Benton for second.

The Cope eighth-grade team improved to 6-0 with the victory. Marquis Harris and Jeffery Miller scored 13 points each to lead the Cougars. Joseph Manning also contributed to the victory with 12.

At Greenacres, Adrian McClindon scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Haughton seventh-grade team to the win.

Laythan Delaney added seven points and Stafford Bailey six. Dexter Smith had five points and five steals.

JJ Dudley led the Haughton eighth-grade team with eight points. DJ Gladney had seven rebounds.

At Elm Grove, Michael Feaster had a tremendous all-around game in the Eagles’ eighth-grade victory. He had 15 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, two assists and one block.

Jalen Thornton scored 11 points. He also had three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Jalen Smith had nine points, one rebound and two steals. Keegan Clark had six points, three steals and one assist.

Caleb Branch paced the Elm Grove seventh-grade team with 13 points, one rebound, three assist and two steals.

Isayah Caldwell had 11 points and three steals. Chance Snell had 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated as soon as possible if more information is received.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com