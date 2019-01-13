Middle school boys basketball: Rusheon third in Tip-Off Classic; Haughton takes consolation title

Middle school boys basketball: Rusheon third in Tip-Off Classic; Haughton takes consolation...

Rusheon took third place in the Bossier Middle School Tip-Off Classic with a victory over the Greenacres Mustangs on Saturday at Bossier High.

Cameron Smith and Anthony Johnson scored six points each for the Rams. Lakavin Thomas added five.

Jeremiah Davis led Greenacres with six points and Dayton Chaven chipped in four.

Haughton edged Evangel Christian 28-26 in the consolation finals. Stafford Bailey led the Bucs with 11 points, and Laythan Delaney had seven.

In winners’ bracket semifinal games earlier Saturday, Rusheon fell to Mansfield and Greenacres lost to Webster.

Mansfield defeated Webster 25-20 to win the title.

In the consolation semifinals, Evangel got past Cope 38-27, and Haughton defeated Calvary Baptist 42-23.

Tahj Roots paced the Cougars with 10 points. Delaney led the Bucs with 13 points. Bailey added 10 and Adrian McClindon eight.