The Cope Cougars, Rusheon Rams and Greenacres Mustangs won Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade boys basketball district games Thursday.

Cope downed Haughton 43-24, Rusheon edged Benton 31-29 and Greenacres got past Elm Grove 31-28.

Elm Grove, Cope and Greenacres are tied at the top of the standings at 3-1 with one game left in the first half of district play. Haughton is one game back at 2-2.

In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Haughton 38-27, Benton downed Rusheon 32-18 and Elm Grove defeated Greenacres 39-17.

Elm Grove leads the district at 4-0.

At Greenacres, the Mustangs rallied from an early 11-0 deficit in the eighth-grade game. Greenacres scored the final three points after Elm Grove tied it at 28 late in the fourth quarter.

Devarrick Woods poured in 16 points to lead the Mustangs. Jyrrell McClendon added eight.

Makhi Tanner contributed to the victory with his defensive play.

Gabe Larry paced the Eagles with seven points, seven rebounds and four steals. Bryce Roberts had six points. Quincy Jones grabbed five rebounds and had three steals and two assists.

Michael Feaster led the victorious Elm Grove seventh-grade team with 12 points, four rebounds and five steals. James Jordan scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds.

Jalen Thornten and Jamonte Gordon scored six points each. Arnett Hines contributed five points and five rebounds off the bench.

Gavin Ashworth and Dashon Collins led Greenacres with six and five points, respectively.

At Cope, Devin Bilbo had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cougars eighth-grade team to the victory.

Starwasky Hampton added seven points, Dextrell Parks six and Durall Faust five. Josh Norris had seven rebounds.

De’mareya Howard and Peyton Stovall topped Haughton with seven and six points, respectively.

Marquis Harris led the victorious Cope seventh-grade squad with 12 points. Joseph Manning and Kendall Parker added nine and eight points, respectively. Christian Minor scored seven.

Logan Carmack scored 12 points to lead Haughton. KJ Allen added six.

At Benton, Jalen Taylor pumped in 12 points for the victorious Tigers seventh-grade team. Evan Cole added six and Todd Dominick five.

Brodie Romero led the Benton eighth-grade team with 11 points. Brock Van Hoy chipped in with six.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com