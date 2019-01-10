Middle school boys basketball: Elm Grove, Rusheon, Greenacres win in Tip-Off Classic

The Elm Grove Eagles, Rusheon Rams and Greenaces Mustangs all won games Wednesday on the first day of the Bossier Middle School Tip-Off Classic boys basketball tournament at Bossier High.

Elm Grove defeated the Shreveport Force 44-41, Rusheon downed North DeSoto 50-13 and Greenacres edged Evangel Christian 31-30.

In today’s games, Evangel faces Shreveport Force at 3 p.m., North DeSoto plays Calvary Baptist at 4:15, Haughton meets Mansfield at 5:30, Rusheon takes on Benton at 6:45 and Greenacres plays Elm Grove at 8.

Chance Snell led Elm Grove with 11points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.

Caleb Branch had nine points and two steals. Jatavious Calhoun had six points, six rebounds and two steals. Wesley Gardner scored six points and grabbed three rebounds.

Lakavin Thomas tossed in 13 points to lead Rusheon.

J. Johnson and C. Graham scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, in Greenacres’ victory.