Middle school cross country: Haughton, Benton winners in first meet of season

Haughton won three of the four divisions in the first Bossier Parish middle school cross country meet of the season.

Haughton captured the sixth-grade girls, sixth-grade boys and seventh- and eighth-grade girls titles. Benton won the seventh-and eighth-grade boys championship.

Haughton scored 26 points in the sixth-grade girls division. Benton was second with 34 and Cope third with 95. Haughton scored 30 to win the sixth-grade boys division. Benton finished runner-up with 81 and Cope was third with 85.

Haughton won the seventh- and eighth-grade girls division with 20 points. Benton was second with 42 and Cope third with 83. Benton took the seventh- and eighth-grade boys division with 24 points. Greenacres was second with 75. Elm Grove and Cope tied for third with 76.

Benton’s Isabella Russell won the seventh- and eighth-grade girls individual title, covering the 1.5-mile course in eight minutes, 45.2 seconds.

Haughton runners took seven of the next nine spots — Madecyn Johnson (second, 9:06.5), Cadence Salas (third, 9:16.1), Lowrey Lain (fourth, 9:24.7), Kaylee Ogletree (sixth, 9:31.5), Shelby Haley (seventh, 9:49.5), Reagan Hodge (eighth, 9:49.5) and Kayleigh Goss (10th, 9:53).

Rusheon’s Tylissa Henderson finished fifth in 9:31.4 and Benton’s Jenevieve Willis ninth in 9:51.

Benton’s Megan Brown won the sixth-grade girls 1-mile run in 6:35.8. The next three spots went to Haughton runners Ahrianna Branch (6:45.1), Kinsley Brotherton (6:53.7) and Kylie Small (6:53.8).

Benton’s Emily Brooks was fifth in 7:02. Rounding out the top 10 were Elm Grove’s Kendahl Winningham (7:03.5), Haughton’s Ashlyn Wilkerson (7:03.6), Benton’s Emerson Disotell (7:05.0), Benton’s Rylee Fouts (7:20) and Haughton’s Morgan Imam (7:20.1).

Benton’s Seth Henson captured the seventh- and eighth-grade boys title, covering the 1.5-mile course in 8:10.2. Haughton’s Jordan Sanderson was second in 8:16.7.

Benton runners Ernesto Pena (8:20.4), Jack Johnston (8:28.9) and Eddie Pena (8:32.7) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 were Greenacres’ Colby O’Glee (8:48.3), Elm Grove’s Gabe Falting (8:50.0), Rusheon’s Jorge Alfaro (9:06.1), Cope’s Adam Weyermuller (9:10.2) and Greenacres’ Hunt Nugent (9:19.5).

Greenacres’ Drew Kent took the sixth-grade boys 1-mile run in 5:52.7. Benton’s Cole Austin finished runner-up in 6:06.3 and Cope’s Drew Kolniak was third in 6:13.5.

Haughton runners took the next five spots — Desmund Barnes (fourth, 6:20.3), Justin Walton (fifth, 6:21.0), Trent McGowen (sixth, 6:24.3), Camron Griffin (seventh, 6:26.5) and Silas Savage (eighth, 6:26.8).

Benton’s Kyle Hudson was ninth in 6:27.2 and Greenacres’ Paxton Bedgood 10th in 6:37.4.