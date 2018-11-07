Middle school football: Cope seventh-grade team finishes undefeated; Cougars eighth-grade team closes with win

The Cope Cougars seventh-grade team finished the season undefeated with a hard-fought 36-30 victory over the Elm Grove Eagles on Monday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Cope defeated Elm Grove 24-8 in the eighth-grade season-finale for both teams.

The Cope seventh-grade team finished 7-0 overall and 5-0 in district.

“So proud of our kids and our coaches,” Cope coach Ray Smith said. “It was a great game. Elm Grove really wore us down and it came down to the final two minutes. Coach (Patrick) Hanish had his kids ready.”

Cope took a 28-14 halftime lead. Elm Grove closed the gap to 34-30 late with two second-half touchdowns.

Cougars running back Trey Jackson capped an outstanding season with 259 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He had 299 all-purpose yards. Jackson also scored two two-point conversions, one rushing and one on a reception.

His touchdown runs covered 35, 45, 41 and 5 yards.

Jackson finished the season with more than 1,200 yards rushing. He averaged a whopping 14.14 yards on 99 carries.

“Credit to our offensive line again for giving him some running lanes,” Smith said. “Great job by our wings Sincere Walker, Marquil Hampton and Jeremiah Boudreaux for their efforts blocking and rushing.”

Jackson broke loose for a 46-yard run with less than two minutes in the game. But he fumbled and the Eagles recovered at the 2. On the next play, Walker made a solo tackle in the end zone for a safety.

Cope’s Markell Hampton scored on a 11-yard run and had 20 yards rushing on four carries.

Walker, Braydon Linton and Jeremiah Boudreaux also carried the ball. Bourdreaux had a 9-yard run that set up Jackson’s 5-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Jackson was also a standout on defense with six tackles and three assists. J’Nyren Hall had five solo tackles. Linton had four solos and three assists. He also deflected a pass that stopped a promising Eagles drive.

PJ Hughes had three tackles, a sack and a key fumble recovery in the first half that set up a touchdown.

Kameron Allen, Katerius Norris and Jakarvis Guice all scored rushing touchdowns in Cope’s eighth-grade victory.

Allen, Norris and Christian Williams scored two-point conversions.

Cope finished the season 5-2.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.