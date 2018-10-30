Middle school football: Elm Grove edges Greenacres in eighth-grade game

The Elm Grove Eagles edged the Greenacres Mustangs 14-6 in an eighth-grade district game Monday at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

The game was a makeup of one postponed by inclement weather on Sept. 25.

Elm Grove’s Eli Harper completed six of 12 passes for two touchdowns. Lane Mangum rushed for 90 yards on 11 carries with most of the yardage coming in the second half.

Brandon Levy caughton two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Trenton Lape had a 30-yard catch. Andreas Abner had two receptions for 23 yards.

Levy also had an outstanding defensive effort with four tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. Lape had three tackles and defended a pass.

Andrew Theriot had five tackles, including a sack. Zack Schoenborn had five tackles and a forced a fumble.

Kris Mesloh had five tackles and broke up a pass.

O’Myrion Jenkins, Jayden Ervin, Cha’Michael Willimas and Logan Mayo all had three tackles.

“I’m really proud of our kids,” Elm Grove coach Patrick Hanish said. “They really stepped up. Greenacres had us 6-0 at the half. Our kids really battled back in the second half. Overall, a really good game. Both teams battled hard. Hats off to Greenacres. They are a hard-working bunch of kids. Coach (Chris) Skinner and his coaches do a great job.”

Greenacres’ Justin Epps ran for 60 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was set up by a 70-yard interception return by Joseph Johnson.

Zion Smith rushed for 30 ards. Tyler Bullard, Smith, Preston Cooper and Epps were defensive standouts.

“Ultimately, we just weren’t able to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us, which is really the story to our season,” Skinner said.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.