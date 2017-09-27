The Rusheon Rams, Benton Tigers, Cope Cougars and Elm Grove Eagles posted eighth-grade middle school football victories Tuesday.

In Bossier Parish district games, Rusheon topped Haughton 40-30 and Cope edged Greenacres 26-20. In non-district games, Benton defeated Webster 44-34 and Elm Grove got past North DeSoto 14-8 in overtime.

Haughton, Benton, Cope and Elm Grove posted seventh-grade victories.

In district games, Haughton downed Rusheon 27-14 and Cope nipped Greenacres 14-8. In non-district games, Benton dropped Webster 20-8 and Elm Grove eased past North DeSoto 26-20.

At Airline, Kameron Allen scored two touchdowns a two-point conversion in Cope’s seventh-grade victory.

Justin Epps scored Greenacres’ touchdown and J.P. Sumo got the conversion.

“Justin and Jaelon Shumake ran the ball well,” coach Chris Skinner said.

Kye Lehr and Preston Cooper were cited for their defensive play.

Cope rolled up 306 total yards in the eighth-grade victory.

Michael Johnson rushed for 136 yards on nine carries and scored on a 3-yard run. JaRobert Kelly carried 12 times for 107 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run.

Quazel Ghoston scored on a 10-yard run. Harrison Waxley went into the end zone from five yards out. Tyler Bumgardner scored a conversion.

Coach Ray Smith said the defense did an outstanding job in the second half.

The Cougars controlled the ball for the entire third quarter, using a fake punt to keep the drive alive.

Joseph Manning had an interception with less than two minutes left in the game to seal the victory.

Manning, Chris Griffith and Isiah Perman contributed to the victory with their defensive play.

“QB Hayden Smith did a great job running the offense to control the game,” coach Ray Smith said.

Greenacres’ Gavin Ashworth tossed three TD passes and passed for more than 200 yards in the first half.

Refeal Edwards, Keon Manning and D.J. Lamette were on the receiving end of the touchdown passes. Manning also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Keegan Lehr and Logan Thurman were defensive standouts.

“Both saved several long runs with nice open field tackles,” coach Chris Skinner said.

At Haughton, La’trell Cooper, Dexter Smith, Elijah James and Jesse Normandin scored touchdowns in Haughton’s seventh-grade victory.

Cooper scored scored on a 6-yard run, Smith went in from 11 yards out and Normandin scored on a 3-yard run.

James caught a TD pass from Collin Rains. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

Smith, Cooper, Connor Blank and Ryan Iman were defensive standouts.

Elton Bryant scored four touchdowns and three two-point conversions for Haughton in the eighth-grade game. D.J. Gladney led the defense with three touchdowns.

Rusheon picked up its second eighth-grade district victory.

At Preston Crownover, Ron Richmond rushed for 89 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns in Elm Grove’s eighth-grade victory. He also had four tackles.

Richmond ended the game with a 10-yard run in overtime after Detrick Clayborn intercepted a North DeSoto pass. Clayborn had two picks in the game.

Jackobe Janeczko had seven solo tackles and three assists. Cameron Fink had three tackles. Malachi White had two tackles for loss.

Tahj Simoneaux had an interception.

Tanner Kirkland’s 27-yard pass to Keegan Clark set up Richmond’s first TD, a 3-yard run.

“Tanner Kirkland commanded the huddle under center and made great decisions while leading the offense,” coach Terrence Smith said.

Smith also cited the play of both the offensive and defensive lines.

Jaylan White scored touchdowns rushing and receiving in the Eagles’ seventh-grade victory.

White, who gained 71 yards on six carries, scored on a 48-yard run to tie the game at 20 at the beginning of the third quarter.

He also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Eli Harper to give the Eagles the 26-20 lead.

Harper completed four of seven passes for 76 yards. Barrett Newman gained 46 yards on seven carries and scored on a 14-yard run.

Demontayvious Blackwell recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Andrew Theriot had five solo tackles, including a sack, and four assists. Newman had four solos and two assists. O’Myrion Jenkins had two solos and three assists.

North DeSoto got inside the Elm Grove 20 late in the game, but the Eagles defense kept the Griffins out of the end zone.

At Benton, Evan Cole accounted for 126 total yards and made some big plays on defense and special teams in the Tigers’ eighth-grade victory.

He returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and scored a two-point conversion.

Defensively, Cole had six tackles and an interception.

Caleb Cassidy ran for touchdowns of two and 10 yards and passed 24 yards for one.

Davis Sellers caught a 30-yard pass that set up a touchdown. Jaden Miller had two catches, including the TD.

Colby Leeper returned a kickoff 63 yards for a TD.

Gray Walters hit Pearce Russell for touchdowns of 13 and 25 yards in Benton’s seventh-grade victory.

Tyler Trotter ‘s 46-yard run set up the first TD.

Ron Levi had an interception that set up a touchdown, a 31-yard run by Brian Williams. Walters passed to Tyler Trotter for the two-point conversion.

